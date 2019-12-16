A SEAT driver in the UK had a lucky escape when the car he was in exploded over the weekend.

The Metro reports that the driver walked away from the car with minor injuries after lighting a cigarette in a cabin filled with an aerosol air freshener.

The car was stationary at the time and it is believed that the motorist did not ventilate the vehicle properly before getting his nicotine fix.


A police statement said that the fumes blew out the car windscreen along with the windows of nearby businesses.

Police have also urged motorists to follow guidelines when spraying aerosols inside a vehicle.

Share it: