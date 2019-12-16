A SEAT driver in the UK had a lucky escape when the car he was in exploded over the weekend.

The Metro reports that the driver walked away from the car with minor injuries after lighting a cigarette in a cabin filled with an aerosol air freshener.

Apparently the driver was seen spraying aerosol in the car before lighting up cigarette 😦 — machamparmy (@machamparmy) December 14, 2019

The car was stationary at the time and it is believed that the motorist did not ventilate the vehicle properly before getting his nicotine fix.

A police statement said that the fumes blew out the car windscreen along with the windows of nearby businesses.

Police have also urged motorists to follow guidelines when spraying aerosols inside a vehicle.