By Cillian Doyle.

It’s expected CAO points for medical and paramedical college courses will sore this year, as more people apply for third-level places.

700 students who sat the written Leaving Cert in November 2020 were awarded higher-point courses yesterday than they were offered by the CAO last year.

This group is one of the reasons behind an 8.5% increase in applications.

But guidance counselor Gemma Lawlor, from Tyndall College Carlow, says only some courses will be affected by the increased demand:

“In Arts, they might have taken 500 last year, they could be able to take 600 places this year.”

“That’s because they don’t need clinical or laboratory space for that – but when you’re looking at dentistry, medicine or veterinary – they have to have clinical placements or laboratory spaces – so can not just say ‘look, we’ll take another 25%'”.

Meanwhile, a Wexford Guidance Consultant says the pandemic has made a big impact on medicine college courses.

Seamus Whitney in Enniscorthy says its no surprise medicine is a popular choice this year:

“We were supersaturated with images from the TV for the past 18 months – particularly with nurses and doctors.”

“And rather than turn people away from those careers – it has had the effect of motivating people to go into those careers.”