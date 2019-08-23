Students in the region are being reminded to make sure they have either accepted or rejected a college course by 5.15 this evening.

It’s the deadline for replying to the first round of offers from the CAO.

However, if someone is offered a lower preference course – it doesn’t mean they would be excluded from a higher choice later in the process.

Guidance Cllr. Betty McLoughlin says it’s very important that choices are made on time today, “by 5 o’clock today it is the deadline for students who have received an offer in round one of the CAO offers last week.

They would have received them last Thursday but today they have to make their mind up whether thye’re going to accept it or not.

If they haven’t accepted and clicked that button and gone into their account and accepted it with the CAO – by 5 o’clock today – then they forfeit that place on that course.”