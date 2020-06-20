Over €5 million worth of cannabis was seized at Rosslare Europort this morning.

€5.54 million worth of drugs were found concealed within melons and oranges on an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao, Spain was selected for examination.

Revenue officers seized 277kgs of herbal cannabis, concealed within the fruit this morning.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.