A man in his 40s has been arrested after drugs were seized in County Waterford over night.

Dungarvan Gardai stopped and searched a car in Lemybrien last night as part of an Operation Thor checkpoint.

There they found €20,000 worth of cannabis.

The man, who is from the Dungarvan area, was arrested and is being detained at Tramore Garda Station under the drug trafficking act.

Gardai believe the drugs were destined for the Dungarvan area.