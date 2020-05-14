Gardaí have seized cannabis plants worth an estimated €68,000 following an operation in Wexford.

A planned search operation was carried out by Gardaí attached to Wexford station at a house in Corramacurra, Murrintown, Co Wexford yesterday afternoon.

During the search a sophisticated cannabis production operation was discovered within the house. In excess of 80 cannabis plants were seized with an estimated street value of approximately €68,000 (analysis pending).

A number of follow up searches occurred in the New Ross and Wexford Districts as part of the investigation.

No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation and enquiries are continuing.