170 cannabis plants were discovered at a grow house in Carlow town today.

The discovery was made during a planned search at a premises close to the Tullow Road.

A significant quantity of harvested material with an estimated value of over €230,000 euro was also discovered.

One man’s been arrested and detained at Carlow Town Garda Station and he can be held for up to 7 days.

Gardaí at Carlow Garda Station are investigating the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house on the Tullow Road… Posted by An Garda Síochána on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

