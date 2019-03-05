170 cannabis plants were discovered at a grow house in Carlow town today.
The discovery was made during a planned search at a premises close to the Tullow Road.
A significant quantity of harvested material with an estimated value of over €230,000 euro was also discovered.
One man’s been arrested and detained at Carlow Town Garda Station and he can be held for up to 7 days.
