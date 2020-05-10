The Canary Islands will try to resume flights in July with a test flight to Lanzarote.

The World Tourism Organisation will trial a flight to the island but the origin country as not yet been revealed.

Aviation journalist, Eoghan Corry, says the Canary Islands will lose their biggest source of income if they can’t attract tourists back after Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

He said: “Tourism drives everything in the Canary Islands and they’re subject to Madrid regulations which means they’re locked down the same as the whole Spain.

“There are two islands Fuerteventura and Lanzarote with very low infection rates. Gran Canaria is a little bit higher and Tenerife a little bit higher again.”

“The next step is to persuade people in other countries that have unlocked to travel down and they’ll be looking at every means they can of doing so.”