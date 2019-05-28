Let us get the “Pawfect” result in this story.

A pug was found wondering on the M9 between the Piltown and Kilkenny exits.

“Furtunately” he was picked up and brought to the Gardaí.

Do you know who owns the pup? Can you help reunite him with his owners?

This active friendly little pug was found making a bid for freedom on the M9 motorway between the Piltown and Kilkenny exits. He’s currently at Kilkenny Garda Station – Help us to get him home! 056-7775000 Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Tuesday, May 28, 2019