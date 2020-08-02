Update: 13:00

A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Wexford this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 7:15am on Sunday, 2nd August 2020, at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin, in County Wexford.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road was closed for a time for Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene but has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Gorey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.