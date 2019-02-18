GAA All-Star Camogie player, Ashling Thompson, has indicated that she will be contesting the case against her on charges of assaulting two young women at the Secret Garden nightclub in Rearden’s in Cork a year ago.

Cork GAA star Ashling Thompson at Cork District Court today. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts.

The 28-year-old’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, asked Judge Olann Kelleher, at Cork District Court, “Will you fix a date for hearing? She is pleading not guilty.”

It was not possible to hear the case today and it was adjourned until May 1 for hearing.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis estimated that it would take between an hour and a half and two hours to hear the case. Mr Burke agreed that it would take some time and said: “It will take at least two hours.”

Judge Kelleher then adjourned the case until May 1 at Courtroom 3 at Cork District Court.

Ashling Thompson faces charges of assaulting Aoife O’Flaherty and assaulting Jennifer Coakley, both contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act on February 25, 2018 at Secret Garden, Rearden’s, Washington Street, Cork.

Initially, she also faced the more serious charge contrary to Section 3 of the same act, namely assault causing harm to Jennifer Coakley. However, this charge was dismissed.

In order to prosecute a case of causing harm, it would be is necessary to produce medical evidence of the alleged harm. In this case Sgt. Gearóid Davis explained on the last occasion: “We have been unable to get medical records on the Section 3 charge.”

The sergeant went on to say that that State was applying to withdraw that charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to an application by Mr Burke to dismiss the charge.

Ashling Thompson was captain of the Cork camogie team which won the O’Duffy Cup in 2015.

She has two All-Star awards and three All-Ireland club medals won with her Milford club in North Cork.

