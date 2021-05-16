By Cillian Doyle.

There are calls for Waterford Council to open up city centre buildings so the public can use the toilets.

According to a local councillor, there has been an increase in complaints of urination in public due to a lack of toilet facilities.

22 public buildings in Dublin have been opened for toilet use only purposes recently.

Councillor Eamon Quinlan says it’s an important issue, especially now with so many businesses closed:

“Waterford City and County Council has been caught with their pants down in relation to the unavailability of our public toilets across our urban area including Waterford City, Tramore, Dungarvan and some of our larger towns.”

“For years now we have been skating by on private businesses offering toilet facilities unfortunately the majority of these businesses are still closed.”

Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels.