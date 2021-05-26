Photo © tony quilty (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Muireann Duffy

Calls have been made to reopen public toilet facilities at a popular beach in Co Waterford after campers were seen defecating in public over the weekend.

According to the Waterford News and Star, patches of grass were also burnt by fires, beer bottles were left scattered in the car park, and Covid-19 public information signs were torn down at Woodstown Beach.

Councillor Eddie Mulligan has raised the issued regarding the need for public toilets at the site in the past, however, the facilities have been largely closed since 2018/2019 due to anti-social behaviour.

“This weekend is an example of what’s ahead this summer if nothing is done. When people are out camping, having a BBQ and a few drinks they are obviously going to need a toilet,” Cllr Mulligan said.

Waterford County Council confirmed one complaint had been received on Monday morning regarding the matter, according to the director of services for the environment, Fergus Galvin.

He added Gardaí were also called to the beach over the weekend, however, he was unsure if any further action had been taken.

“The Council has previously had operational difficulties in maintaining the public toilets at Woodstown and we are endeavouring to resolve these at present,” Mr Galvin said.

Although he said he hopes the situation is resolved soon, Mr Galvin added that when the public bathrooms had been open for previous summers, they were “regularly damaged and left in an appalling condition apparently by some of the campers”.

He also said camping on beaches is not permitted, and may result in a fine being issued by the Council or gardaí.