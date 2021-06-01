By Cillian Doyle.

Secure and adequate broadband is essential in rural areas.

That’s the view of Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion who raised the matter in the Dáil.

It’s after a business in Co. Carlow could not send an email due to internet problems, and as a result, had to travel to Dublin to collect goods.

The Sinn Féin deputy says more people are remote working, and high-speed internet is needed for those in rural areas.

Deputy Funchion says the issue will only get worse if not improved now:

“We need to be looking at real and proper solutions that can work for rural town and villages”

“The situation is going to get worse – more people are working from home and while that’s welcome – it’s not an option for a huge amount of people who just don’t have proper broadband.”

Deputy Funchion also stated that businesses in rural areas are struggling to operate:

“There is a situation in both Carlow and Kilkenny – several businesses are having significant issues operating their businesses online.”