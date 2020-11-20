Revenge porn needs to be made a crime, and those who carry it out should be prosecuted – according to the Irish Council of Civil Liberties.

It’s after thousands of sexual images of Irish women were leaked from a private forum without their permission.

The Gardaí are investigating.

ICCL spokesperson Doireann Ansbro says those responsible need to be prosecuted:

“We consider this image-based sexual abuse.”

“It needs to be responded to appropriately and adequately.”

“At the moment, we don’t have the appropriate laws in place…..this needs to be considered a crime that can be prosecuted.”