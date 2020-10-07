The Dáil will today hear renewed calls for the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to be restored to its previous rate as Level 3 restrictions come into force around the country.

People currently receive between €203 and €300 a week if they lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

People Before Profit will call for the payment to be restored to its former rate of €350 during a Dáil motion today.

“If we’re all in it together, then the Government should retain and restore to their full level all of the income supports through PUP and wage subsidy.”

One of the party’s TDs, Richard Boyd Barrett, said the new Level 3 restrictions have strengthened their case.

“Literally hundreds of thousands of people have lost or are going to lose with new restrictions their jobs or substantial amounts of their income because of Government measures,” he said.

