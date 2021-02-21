By Cillian Doyle.

A review on current laws around dogs attacking sheep needs to be reviewed, according to Sinn Fein.

There are calls for legislation to be introduced which would ban dogs from being allowed off their lead around farm lands.

It comes after a Kerry farmer claimed he has faced a number of attacks on his sheep by dogs in recent months while one farmer in West Waterford losing 20 sheep in December.

The Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys said in a statement that dog owners must take responsibility for their animals, especially coming up to lambing season.

IFA (Irish Farmers Association) Representative for County Waterford Kevin Kiersey says dog owners in rural areas need to be conscious:

‘It’s very difficult.’

‘No matter what laws you bring in, you have to catch the dog, you have to be sure of the dogs that are doing the attack.’

‘You have to know the owners of the dog too.’

‘The responsibility is on the dog owners to ensure their dogs don’t prowl.’