There are calls on the HSE to publish its capital spending plan after concerns were raised over the impact the cost overrun at the National Children’s Hospital is having on other projects.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has told the Dáil that projects underway and that have been contracted to deliver, are proceeding.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader, Dara Calleary, said HSE officials are concerned over the cost implications resulting from the Children’s Hospital.

Mr Calleary told the Dáil: “People in charge of the programme, people whose job it is to implement it, yet you the Taoiseach and Minister Harris continue to act as if there is no problem, continue to say ‘there is nothing to see here, we will manage the cost overruns, we will spread them out’.

“You published a list of projects that would be, to use the phrase, reprofiled. But the people on the ground, the people who are in charge of implementing have sent up a flag this morning.”

The party’s Barry Cowen also hit out at the claims that the overspends in the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan will not impact other projects.

Deputy Cowen said: “Reports in this morning’s Irish Times highlight the fact that Minister Donohoe’s position lacks any credibility and clearly shows that the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital is having a direct impact on other health projects.

“The National Children’s Hospital could cost as much as €2 billion. It has been reported that the Secretary General of DPER, Robert Watt, has indicated that between 2020 and 2022 at least €385 million extra will be required to complete the project.

“This cannot be wished out of thin air as the Minister seems to think.”

“His contention that no project will be impacted does not hold water. He claims that every year other projects are delayed for non-Budget reasons and that the funding dedicated to those projects can then be redirected to the children’s hospital.

“Senior HSE officials disagree with Minister Donohoe’s contention saying that the overspend at the Children’s Hospital has made a very difficult situation almost impossible. His belief that will be alright on the night just simply does not hold up.”