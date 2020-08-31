Opposition TDs are calling on the Minister for Education to ensure that all children are provided with bus transport to schools as they make their return this week.

It comes as a privately operated bus service for 200 students at Confey College in Leixlip, Kildare was scrapped because Covid-19 restrictions meant it was no longer financially viable.

The Government recently announced that second-level buses should run at 50 per cent capacity over the coming weeks under new Covid-19 guidelines.

Sinn Féin Deputy Darren O’Rourke says Education Minister Normal Foley needs to put a plan in place to keep school buses running: “This is a service that is no longer going to be available because of the 50 per cent ruling.

She needs to come forward with a plan for the whole of school transport, particularly for children on concessionary tickets, for children with underlying health conditions, and for the 60,000 plus children who avail of non-state private services.

“It’s clear to me that if Minister Foley wants schools to reopen safely, and to stay open, then she needs to come forward with a plan for the whole of school transport, particularly for children on concessionary tickets, for children with underlying health conditions, and for the 60,000 plus children who avail of non-state private services.”

With school bus services under pressure, motorists have been warned to watch out for young people making their journeys on foot or by bike.

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer with Mayo County Council, says anyone driving has a duty of care towards vulnerable road users: “A lot of these young students starting back into school might not be experienced cyclists.

“Any small little shake on the road and it could mean they could fall out under a car, so again just reduce your speed, give that extra room to overtake the cyclist.

“For cyclists as well and for pedestrians, make sure they’re focused on their tasks.”