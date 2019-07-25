Applications will remain open until August 7th for the Creative Ireland Kilkenny grant scheme, for cultural projects around the county.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a five-year all-of-government initiative to place culture and creativity at the centre of public policy, and to promote individual, community and national wellbeing.

Kilkenny County Council will award a limited number of grants to cultural projects in the county as part of the Creative Ireland 2019 Programme.

The grant scheme will provide financial support to local and community groups and individuals, artistic and creative practitioners, event organisers and those involved in creative, cultural and heritage activities and projects, to encourage cultural participation throughout Kilkenny.

Any proposal must reflect the requirements of Pillar 2 from the Creative Ireland programme:

Pillar 2: Enabling Creativity in Every Community – The primary objective of this pillar is citizen engagement with their County Culture and Creativity Plans. More information on the Creative Ireland Pillars can be found on

https://www.creativeireland.gov.ie/en/about

The amount awarded to any one project will not exceed €5,000 in 2019. The quantity and value of awards will comprise of two awards to the value of €2,500 and one award to the value of €5000.

Applications are assessed on the basis of how they achieve and fulfil the vision of Kilkenny’s Culture and Creativity Strategy priorities and key principles outlined below:

Enable best practice delivery of culture: To promote best practice management of culture, and help to create an environment where people working in the cultural sector are valued and have rewarding and sustainable careers. Increase and diversify participation: To identify and support those who are not currently accessing or participating in culture. To increase participation and spread more equitably by targeting excluded groups. Support culture in rural and urban areas: To provide inclusion and community engagement as a platform for arts and heritage in rural and urban areas. Engage children and young people in culture: To consider the needs of children and young people. To encourage collaborative planning with children and young people, and to support more targeted cultural initiatives. Communicate the value of culture: To provide great social, health and wellbeing, quality of life, environmental and economic benefit to individuals and communities.

Examples of potential projects could include, but are not limited to the following:

· Projects that encourage people to explore their own creativity.

· Projects that explore the arts, culture and heritage in creative and innovative ways.

· Projects that enhance the sustainability of those who work in the culture and creativity sectors.

· Workshops, talks or lectures in performing or visual arts, literature, culture or heritage.

Applications received will be assessed during August 2019 by an independent assessment panel and in line with the priorities outlined.

Following completion of the project, all successful applicants must complete a short report and provide evidence that the event has taken place (photographs, press reviews etc.), final accounts and receipts for the full costs.

The Creative Ireland and Kilkenny County Council logo must be included in any advertisements and/or promotional material.

To apply you must complete and submit the Creative Ireland Kilkenny Open Call 2019 Application Form which is available at www.kilkennylibrary.ie.

Please send all applications to Laura Minogue, Creative Ireland, Library Section, Kilkenny County Council, Johns Green House, Johns Green, Kilkenny

Telephone: 056/7794997 or email: [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is no later than 7th August 2019 @ 5.00pm.

The date for completion of the event/project is March 2020.