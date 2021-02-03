A prominent unit in the heart of Waterford city which has been vacant for almost five years is set to be redeveloped if planning is approved.

Plans lodged to Waterford City & County Council detail that the former Alfie Hale’s sports store on Arundel Square will be divided into three small units, including a cafe.

T&M Reid Limited, who have been operating from Waterford since 1974, also intend on changing the existing shopfront exterior and relocating one shop door to the side of the building.

A decision on the proposal is due this coming Monday, February 8th.

