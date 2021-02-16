A phased reopening of schools is planned from March 1st, the Minister for Education Norma Foley is expected to inform Government ministers today.

The Cabinet is meeting to discuss legislation regarding mandatory hotel quarantine for passengers arriving from 20 ‘high-risk’ countries, while an update on the Leaving Cert exams is also due to be on the agenda.

Ms Foley is expected to tell Cabinet the reopening of schools next week, which had been reported over the weekend, will not go ahead, according to the Irish Examiner.

Students with additional needs and Leaving Certs are expected to be the first to make a return to the classroom. However, discussions with teachers’ unions are ongoing, with sources saying a final agreement is yet been reached.

Regarding the Leaving Cert, it is understood students will be offered the choice to receive calculated grades or sit the written exams later this year, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin said clarity would be provided after “intensive talks”.

Talks between the Department of Education and teachers’ unions stalled last week when the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) pulled out of discussions, saying the plans being considered were “not viable”.

However, the ASTI later decided to resume talks with the Department following a “constructive” meeting with Ms Foley on Friday.