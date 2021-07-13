Cabinet Ministers are set to approve funding for more than 4,600 extra college places this year.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is looking for 24 million euro to fund extra places to meet a significant increase in demand.

It’s partly fueled by more applications from mature students and people from the European Union.

The Minister is seeking 440 extra places in health sciences like nursing, pharmacy and medicine as well as 450 places in science subjects.

There’s also set to be a significant increase in the number of places in law, education and media studies.

The Cabinet is also set to be briefed on an expansion in further education and apprenticeship options.