The Cabinet has agreed to impose full Level 5 restrictions until at least the 31st of January.

The decision is in response to the rapid growth in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

This evening (Wednesday 30th) 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the the Republic with 13 further deaths.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin made the announcement just after 6pm this evening.

Level 5 restrictions include a ban on all household visits, even in gardens and outdoor settings except for essential care from midnight.

Non-essential retail and gyms will be shut from close of business tomorrow and there is a 5km limit on travel.

People may travel further than the 5km limit if for essential work.

The Taoiseach has also revealed schools will remain closed until January 11th.

The decision does not apply to childcare facilities or créches.

Six guests will be permitted to attend weddings, with ten people allowed at funerals.