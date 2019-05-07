The Government has officially given the go-ahead for the National Broadband Plan.

A preferred bidder for the contract has been appointed to roll out high-speed internet access to 1.1 million people.

Cabinet approved the plan after a much longer than expected meeting.

It is known that the Department of Public Expenditure has not always been convinced the €3bn price tag for the project is good value for money.

However, officials in the Department of Communications have looked at other plans and think this is the right choice as they believe that other options would have cost more and taken longer.

It means high-speed broadband will be rolled out to every home and business in the country.

The first new homes will be connected in 2020, but some may have to wait years to be on the grid.

In the first year of the plan, 300 Broadband Connection Points will be set up around the country meaning, while people might not have broadband in their own home, they will have somewhere close where they can go to work, thus reducing the need to travel to big urban areas to get a connection.