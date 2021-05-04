The planned price caps under the government’s affordable housing scheme have been slammed by the opposition as unaffordable.

The limits will be set based on market rates in each local authority area.

Affordable Housing could cost no more than €300k in Wexford under the plans.

€275k is the limit in Carlow, while in Waterford, housing will be capped at €250k across the city and county.

Tipperary is one of eight counties within the lowest bracket, with the caps for affordable housing at €225,000 in the Premier, as well as in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo.

450-thousand euro would be the highest price for an affordable home in Dublin City or Dun Laoghaire.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the figures are not affordable for most people:

“You have to really be living in another world to think €450,000 is an acceptable cap for a so called ‘affordable home’.

“What in fact is going to happen is it’s going to push prices up to that €450,000 in Dublin City and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown

“And the problem with the caps is that’s what’s going to happen: developers will start to price those caps in.”

The next band would see affordable houses capped at 400,000 euro in South Dublin, Fingal, Cork and Galway cities and Wicklow.