Digital Desk Staff

Cabinet has agreed to extend Level 5 lockdown restrictions until April 5th, while schools will reopen from March 1st.

The Irish Times reports that there are not expected to be any other significant alterations to the current lockdown bar the return of education.

Junior and senior infants and first and second class in primary school will return on March 1st while Leaving Certificate classes will return in secondary school.

Childcare will also resume on a phased basis beginning with the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) preschool scheme on March 8th.

On March 15th, the rest of classes in primary school will return while fifth year will also return in secondary school.

Ministers met at Government Buildings this morning to approve the revised Living with Covid plan, which will be announced later this afternoon.

Following the end of the Easter Holidays, April 12th, all secondary school students will return.

Sources told The Irish Times that these dates will be subject to review as the Covid situation is moniotred closely.