The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is conducting a search operation this morning targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in the Limerick city and county areas.

Searches are being conducted in counties, Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin.

The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick city and county areas.

The gang is believed to be laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through a car sales outlet in Limerick city.

The search operation is currently ongoing and no further details are available.

