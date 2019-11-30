Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne has topped the poll in the Wexford By-election.

He received 31.2 percent of the vote, with Fine Gael’s Verona Murphy in second with just under 24 percent and Labour’s George Lawlor on 20 percent.

Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen came in at 10.3 percent, with the Green Party and Aontu on 6 and 5 respectively.

Cinnamon Blackmore, Melissa O’Neill and Charlie Keddy have all been eliminated.

“The turnout was obviously very low but skewed a little bit towards me in the Wexford town area which was very pleasing” said Labour candidate Lawlor.

“But that comes after 15 years of canvassing, not just a three-week campaign. So I’m very pleased that the party’s vote held up in Wexford, and it all goes well.”

The second count is due shortly, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the day.