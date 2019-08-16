Keith Byrne, the Irishman living in the US who was arrested for immigration offences in July and threatened with deportation, says he’s hoping for an extension to his temporary release.

The father-of-three, who’s originally from Fermoy in Co Cork, was on his way to work in Philadelphia last month when he was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and held in detention.

He was temporarily released from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the 25th of July for a period of 30 days to seek a judicial review of his case.

There are now ten days remaining.

“There’s a deportation order that we have to appeal…there’s another appeal that we’re in the process of making” said Byrne.

“I just spoke with my lawyer yesterday and they have been filed, so on the 26th I’ll be going to ICE to sign up with them and show them proof of appeals.

“We’re also hoping that we’ll get an extension from ICE on the 30 days they have given us.”