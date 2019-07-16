A Wexford hairdresser who had accumulated over €1,300 in parking fines has had her summonses struck out of court.

The Wexford People reports that the motorist was brought before Wexford District Court following an arrest warrant by appointment with Gardaí.

The defendant’s solicitor claimed that the €1,320 total had been accumulated because the hairdresser was unable to feed the meter when appointments ran long than expected.

It was also noted that the mother of three’s current finances meant that the likelihood of paying back such a fine was ‘bleak’.

The summonses were all struck out of court by the presiding judge.