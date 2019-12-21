BuskAid took to the streets of Waterford today in what is becoming a Christmas tradition on the banks of the Suir.

The event, which sees musicians from around the South-East descend on the Day-sha to busk on the streets, with all money raised going to charity.

BuskAid has raised almost €15,000 for charity since it has been founded.

This year’s charity is Tinteán Housing Association, which provides accommodation with support to women experiencing homelessness in Waterford City and County.

Our own Irish Beats’ Rob O’Connor even got involved!

There's Irishbeats' @curlybert and his family out supporting @BuskAidLive in Waterford City today. Give them your support if you see them along the way! https://t.co/V4WkH6qQBC — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) December 21, 2019