By Ciarán Sunderland

Cork airport is Ireland’s most punctual airport according to research from OAG, a global aviation analyst.

Ireland’s fastest-growing airport has topped the punctuality league among Irish international airports based on figures for 2019.

OAG also rated Cork airport’s punctuality well above its main competitor, Belfast International Airport.

In total 2.6m passengers passed through Cork Airport last year with passenger numbers expected to grow to 2.7 million passengers in 2020.

Speaking about the research, Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “With Cork Airport continuing to grow strongly year-on-year, it is fantastic to see that we have retained our status as the most punctual airport in the country.

“It is key that we maintain the aspects that the public love about Cork Airport — ease of access, convenience, award-winning customer service and minimal wait times.

“Punctuality measures the entire performance of the flights in airports. There is nothing more annoying for passengers than experiencing delays on flights.

“Business people especially dislike airport delays.”

Cork airport has also recently announced two new routes for 2020, with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ new service to Amsterdam starting from March 30 and Ryanair offering a direct flight to the Croatian city of Zadar from April 2020.