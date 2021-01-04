A lorry decked out in the EU flag and the Irish and French tricolours was the first to roll off the first direct ferry in from the French port of Dunkirk to Rosslare last night.

There’s been strong demand from truckers taking the direct route to the Continent, while ferries between Dublin and Wales have been fairly quiet.

Contingency plans for traffic management if lorries headed for ferries in Dublin back up at customs have not yet been needed.

Glenn Carr from Rosslare Port believes they’ll increase their business as much as 50% this year as hauliers divert around Britain.

“We’re moving from what was previously the equivalent of 5 direct services. We are moving to 14 which will become 15 by march.

“You’re trebbling your direct services alone and that opens up huge potential for the port.”

Gardaí, Dublin Port bosses and Dublin City Council are watching the levels of truck traffic on ferries for Wales, in case emergency plans need to be activated.

It’s the first business day since customs and agriculture checks were imposed on freight going to and from Britain after Brexit.

Rosslare Europort boss Glenn Carr says the decline of the landbridge will fundamentally change how goods get in and out of Ireland.

He says Irish Rail will soon be presenting a plan to become a major player in the freight industry again.

“We have a very ambitious plan that is coming together and we’ll be bringing it to the Minister.

We look forward to the early quarter of this year presenting those plans to industry and government looking for support, looking for investment because we also believe there are real opportunities where rail freight could play a key role in the logistics supply chain in this country.”