Photo Credit: Jonathan Ryan/@Tipperaryphotos

The N24 Clonmel to Cahir road is closed near the turn for Derrygrath.

A bus overturned on the road earlier this morning and the road was closed for several hours as members of the Gardaí attended the scene.

N24 update bus will be removed shortly but road will be closed between Cahir and Clonmel pic.twitter.com/PjolKW92uO — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) September 15, 2019

Gardaí in Cahir say there was no serious injuries in the incident.

The road is currently closed to facilitate the removal of the bus from the scene.