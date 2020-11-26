A bus company in the North is selling seats for a tour to shop in the Republic.

The tour will leave Derry to bring people for a day of shopping in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin in December.

Shops are due to close in the north tomorrow, while stores here are expected to re-open next week.

One person living in the North has this reaction:

“People aren’t adhering to the rules here. That’s why the numbers are going up.

“We are facing a lockdown tomorrow for the next couple of weeks but I’m under the impression that we weren’t allowed to cross the border. I haven’t seen my family since February.

One woman living in Northern Ireland also says she doesn’t don’t agree with the idea: “It’s not fair on the people down south that have spent the last 6 weeks at home doing nothing.

“Up north, we should have been doing the same thing as down South so we would all be coming out of it now.”