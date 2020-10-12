Budget 2021 is set to include a multibillion-euro stimulus package to support the economy in the wake of the impact of both the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

The recovery fund will be worth between €4 billion and €5 billion.

A senior Government source told The Irish Times said the fund will be aimed at supporting businesses and sectors that have been heavily hit by the pandemic and those that are facing further challenges in the next year due to Brexit.

There will be a separate compensation scheme for businesses that have been forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions, this will be paid out in weekly or monthly instalments.