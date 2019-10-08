Want to know what Budget 2020 will mean for you?

Budget day is here and we’ll be feeding you up to the minute updates on the facts & figures that matter most to you.

1:00 pm: Minister Pascal Donohue says that Budget 2020 is one without precedent, one in the shadow of Brexit and climate change.

1:01 pm: Budget 2020 was prepared with the assumption of a no-deal Brexit.

1:10 pm: O’Donohue says that a no-deal Brexit would slow the Irish economy.

1:11 pm: A €1.2 billion Brexit response package is to be created to “Brexit-proof” Ireland. €200 million of this will be available in 2020.