A Fianna Fail TD’s calling on government to introduce air pollution warnings as part of the national weather service.

James Browne, says air quality in many urban areas is poor, with Cork City being highlighted in recent days as being one of the worst in Europe.

He says it’s important people are aware of how bad the air quality is around them as it can be harmful to health.

The Wexford deputy wants Met Éireann and the Environmental Protection Agency to come together.

“We know that 1,200 people a year die prematurely from air pollution in Ireland. It increases the risk of asthma, heart attacks, strokes, and many other health complications.

“The Environmental Protection Agency has relevant information with their Air Quality Index, and I want to see this information published as part of a wider forecast so people can be aware of the risks around them.”