Two brothers who died in a diving accident in Co Tipperary are to be laid to rest tomorrow.

Phillip Brophy, 34, and his 42-year-old brother Fergus from Lough, near Portarlington in Co Laois, drowned on Sunday afternoon at the Portroe Quarry.

Their joint-funeral will take place at St John’s Church, Killenard at 12 O’Clock tomorrow.

Due to social distancing requirements, Mass will be live-streamed online.

Fr Tom Dooley, parish priest, Portarlington, where the siblings grew up, said the community was in shock since the accident.

“They left (Sunday) morning at 8.30 am, one would have picked up the other. They were experienced divers, it was their big passion,” Fr Dooley explained.

“They were grand, ordinary fellas. Both of them worked with Vodafone as engineers, and they had an interest in deep-sea diving, which is strange for this part of the world, but they would have been experienced divers, and they dived around the world in different places.”