The TV licence fee will apply to laptops, tablets and other devices people watch programmes on under new Government plans.

A new bill will see the Government tender for people to collect the licence fee in a bid to crack down on non-payment.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton is bringing a new bill aimed at futureproofing funding for public service broadcasting.

It is currently collected by An Post and RTÉ, which is funded by the licence fee, believes another €40m a year could be invested in broadcasting if there was better collection of the charge.

After five years of the new tender a broadcasting charge will be introduced – meaning people will have to pay the licence fee regardless of whether they have a TV, as long as content is watched on other devices like laptops and tablets.

The Broadcasting bill being brought by Richard Bruton will also reduce the levy independent broadcasters – like Beat – have to pay and establish a grant for young journalists working in local and regional radio.

It is in a bid to address increasing financial pressures on journalist caused by falling ad revenues.

Kilkenny-man John Purcell is Chairperson of Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, he says;

“It is to be welcomed. It’s a recognition of the public service role of independent radio.”