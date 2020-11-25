The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has launched a new campaign to create a greener, more inclusive and resilient future for the sector.

Its sustainability roadmap is based on three pillars representing the environment, society and economics.

As part of this, radio, television and screen producers will aim to increase coverage of environmental issues, drive diversity and social inclusion in the industry, and work to support sustainable socio-economic growth.

Steering committee member of the Broadcasting Sustainability Network and Digital Producer at Beat, Robbie Byrne, explains the project:

“The Irish Broadcast sector in all it’s forms, from Radio to TV and even screenwriting, come together to use its voice to create a greener and more inclusive Ireland.

“The network is two-fold. Not only do we want to become greener and more inclusive broadcasters, we also want to use our collective influence to create a more inclusive and greener society.”

Commenting, chief executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe said: “The Broadcasting Sustainability Network was established to inspire the Irish broadcasting sector to leverage their resources and talent.

“It brings together broadcasters in the community, commercial and public broadcasting sectors and is an example of an initiative that allows members to work together to address the sustainable development responsibilities of each sector.

“Irish broadcasters have an opportunity to play a unique role in shaping a sustainable future, both within their own organisations and through their content and programming. The BAI is committed to working with broadcasters to support the achievement of greater sustainability.”

The Network and roadmap were launched by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD. She said: “The launch of the Broadcasting Sustainability Network and the sectoral sustainability roadmap is both exciting and encouraging. It is particularly encouraging to see the Sustainable Development Goals being adopted by the sector in this way.”