The RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane has died.

She joined the national broadcaster in 1974, where she worked initially as a continuity announcer before becoming a programme presenter.

The 69-year-old won a number of awards for her work, including the Radio Journalist of the Year award in 1988.

Ms Finucane was the original presenter of RTE Radio 1’s Live Line programme before she moved to a slot vacated by Gay Byrne in 1999.

In 2005, the show moved to weekends.

She also presented a number of television shows, such as “Consumer Choice” and the Garda investigation programme “Crime Line”.

Marian Finucane is survived by her husband and son.

Photo Credit: RTÉ