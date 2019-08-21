Britney Spears has opened about her mental health and loneliness in a heartbreaking post.

The singer took to Instagram this week, admitting that she often didn’t know who to trust and life in LA could be lonely.

Along with a quote that read, “pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win” she said that it breaks

her heart to see hateful comments on her social media post. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!

Fans and friends, including her boyfriend, Sam Asghari rushed to the comments section, sharing words of love and wisdom.

“Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world),” Sam wrote.

While beauty mogule Chloe Morello added: “People think they can type up anything under a celebrity’s photo and that they won’t see it! It’s so messed up! Be kind people!”