By Dean Egan.

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the past 13 years, telling a court she just ‘wants her life back’.

Addressing a hearing in LA, the singer says she feels she’s been ‘exploited’.

Her father has been the guardian of her affairs since 2008, after a series of public breakdowns.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears dismiss criticism of his actions.

Sky’s Greg Milam was listening in to the hearing:

“She doesn’t think she’s been heard in court before.”

“She talked about threats to tour, an involuntary hospital-admission, and medication which she says was switched without her knowledge.”

Support

Justin Timberlake and Mariah Carey are among celebrities sharing messages of support for Britney Spears.

Pop star Halsey says she admires Britney for speaking out, while Khloe Kardashian said ‘no one should be treated like this’.