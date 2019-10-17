Boris Johnson has said he has signed up to a ‘great new deal’ with the EU.

He goes on to say Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday, so they can move onto other priorities like the cost of living and the NHS.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has also confirmed that a deal has been agreed.


Meanwhile, the DUP has said they do not support the deal and that their statement this morning remains their position.

