Boris Johnson has said he has signed up to a ‘great new deal’ with the EU.

He goes on to say Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday, so they can move onto other priorities like the cost of living and the NHS.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has also confirmed that a deal has been agreed.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the DUP has said they do not support the deal and that their statement this morning remains their position.

We’ll have more to follow.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

