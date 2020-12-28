The post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the European Union has gained the provisional backing of every EU ambassador.

It takes effect on New Year’s Day – though the British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s admitted there may be ‘bumps in the road’

Here, the agreement will top the agenda of a cabinet meeting today, which has been brought forward, it was scheduled for tomorrow.

Fine Gael’s Brexit spokesperson Neale Richmond says work must begin on accessing ring-fenced funding for countries impacted by Brexit.

“The deal itself will be discussed and no doubt approved as it has been discussed.

“We will also need to look at accessing the Brexit adjustment fund, the five billion euro fund that the European Union has been opened up to member states who may have been impacted by Brexit.

There will be sectors of our economy that may suffer because of Brexit but equally there can be sectors boosted because of Brexit through the work of IDA.”