Pic: Facebook.

Brendan Bowyer has died.

He was regarded as Ireland’s most beloved international entertainer for 62 years.

The Waterford native passed away in Las Vegas yesterday evening.

He was surrounded by his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr., Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam & Nora Stella.

Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time.

He was 81 years old.

It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer.Ireland's most beloved International… Posted by Brendan Bowyer on Friday, May 29, 2020