A pedestrian is currently receiving medical attention after being knocked down in the centre of Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

The incident happened around 4:15 this afternoon and is understood to have involved a young male.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, while the Rescue 117 helicopter was also dispatched to the area.

It’s not yet known if the male has been airlifted, with the road – known locally as the Fair Green – currently closed to traffic.

We will have more updates as soon as we get them.