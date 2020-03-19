A third death from COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, with 191 further cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of cases in the country to 557, with 172 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, and 14 in Limerick.

Monaghan is the only county in the country without a case of the virus.

The latest data from The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight Tuesday 17 March (350 cases), reveals; Of the 350 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters

Median age of confirmed cases is 43 years

31% of cases have been hospitalised.

2% (7 cases) admitted to ICU.

84 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 28 of whom are associated with foreign travel

Earlier the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Northern Ireland was also confirmed, with a further nine announced today, bringing the total to 77 people who have tested positive for the virus north of the border.

Department of Health said the patient, who died in hospital in the Greater Belfast area, was elderly and had an underlying health condition.

A word from healthcare professionals, as we strive to #StoptheSpread Dr. Mairi Keenyleyside (Principal Psychologist, SECH, Waterford) says that in difficult times, there will be difficult situations. We need to be calm and make good decisions and she has a tip on how to do that: pic.twitter.com/2d4sCewIn3 — South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) March 19, 2020

A further 427 people have died in Italy in the last 24 hours from the virus, which means the country has overtaken China as the country with most coronavirus-related deaths, with 3,405 casualties now from the pandemic.

This afternoon the Department of Education announced the cancellation of oral and practical performance tests for 2020, with all students who were due to take these tests being awarded full marks for this portion of the exam.

A message to Leaving and Junior Certificate students from Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD: 'Coinnigh dearfach and stay focused'.https://t.co/EWiKZplElZ pic.twitter.com/eaGkRt0Gax — education.ie (@Education_Ire) March 19, 2020

“It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances” said Minster for Education Joe McHugh.

While Cork and Dublin Airport have announced they will scale back passenger services, with deep cleaning to commence at both facilities in the near future.

While in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has they can “can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks… and send coronavirus packing in this country”

The PM also said the first British person with the novel coronavirus is undergoing a trial for a new drug.